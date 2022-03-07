Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,062 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Watsco by 752.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,308,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $283.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.