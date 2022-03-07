StockNews.com Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Buy

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Greif stock traded down $3.24 on Monday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $11,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Greif by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $2,808,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

