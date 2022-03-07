StockNews.com Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Buy

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.
Greif stock traded down $3.24 on Monday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $72.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $11,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Greif by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $2,808,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
