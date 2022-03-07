StockNews.com Upgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Argus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG opened at $118.75 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,566,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.