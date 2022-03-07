StockNews.com Upgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,139,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,159,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.