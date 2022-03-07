Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 40,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $241,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,600 shares of company stock worth $296,296 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 945.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:EDF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

