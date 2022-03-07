Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. raised its position in TriNet Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,375. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNET opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

