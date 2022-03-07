Stonnington Group LLC Invests $848,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

