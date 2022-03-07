Stonnington Group LLC Invests $848,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ IAC opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.