Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $198.41 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

