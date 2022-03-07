Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

CMG stock opened at $1,442.28 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,527.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,708.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

