Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,084.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

