STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.