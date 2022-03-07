Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,588 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.56%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.