Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $9.71 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 2.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,215,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $3.33 on Monday, hitting $77.61. 1,045,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,072,230. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

