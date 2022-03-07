Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,031,924. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,500 shares of company stock worth $6,994,235. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.