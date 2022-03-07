Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 4,696 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $5,777,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Shares of TGT traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.57. 407,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average of $234.81. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $173.60 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

