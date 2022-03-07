Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,904 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.05. 215,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,995. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $1,548,136. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.