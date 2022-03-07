Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.36. 1,574,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,121,668. The company has a market cap of $535.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

