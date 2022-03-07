Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 897 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $11.56 on Monday, reaching $537.06. 37,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.89 and a 200-day moving average of $501.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $310.92 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

