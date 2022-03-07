Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.76 on Monday, hitting $843.05. The company had a trading volume of 395,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,189,053. The firm has a market cap of $846.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $952.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $927.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

