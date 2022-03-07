Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $126.65 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

