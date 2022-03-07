Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,823 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average is $163.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.