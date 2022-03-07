Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,857 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.34. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,502. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

