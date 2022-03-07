Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 49,014 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,014 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.55. 133,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

