Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. 467,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,579,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

