Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,907. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $250.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.