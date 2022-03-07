Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,534. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

