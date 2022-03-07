Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $49,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $259.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

