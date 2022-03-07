Strid Group LLC Acquires 231,438 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,209,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,438 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF comprises about 22.9% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $111,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DALI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

DALI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,459. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $27.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.