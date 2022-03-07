Strid Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Strid Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises about 0.5% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 368,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.