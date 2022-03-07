StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. 136,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

