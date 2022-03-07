StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPM stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45. The company has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

