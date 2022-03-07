StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 673 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,342,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

