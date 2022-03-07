StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 82 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,169,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $299.51 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

