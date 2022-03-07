StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter.
VTI stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.13. 130,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.75.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
