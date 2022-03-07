StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.13. 130,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.