StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average of $162.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

