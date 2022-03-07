StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 68,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,035. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.15 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

