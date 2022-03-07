StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.64. The company had a trading volume of 882,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,389,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

