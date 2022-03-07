Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €9.00 by Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been given a €9.00 ($10.11) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.72) target price on Südzucker in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.43) price target on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Südzucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.37 ($15.02).

Shares of Südzucker stock traded down €0.61 ($0.69) on Monday, reaching €11.44 ($12.85). 625,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a twelve month high of €14.62 ($16.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.26.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

