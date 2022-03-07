Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 563,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $7.95.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
