Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.07

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 9143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $26,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,344 shares of company stock worth $2,198,729.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 818.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 166,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $704,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $11,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $5,294,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

