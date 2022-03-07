Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.87.

TSE SU opened at C$40.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.80. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$40.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

