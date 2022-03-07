Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Buys $190,900.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Akbar Mohamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00.

Shares of NOVA traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. 5,164,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,642. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,167 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

