Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SGHC opened at $8.10 on Monday. Super Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $8.90.

