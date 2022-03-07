Super League Gaming (SLGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Gaming stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

SLGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Mark Jung bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Keller bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 61,386 shares of company stock worth $147,101 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

