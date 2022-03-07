SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

GMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

GMTX stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 165,510 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 907,173 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

