Sycomore Asset Management Has $53.70 Million Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 968,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. QIAGEN comprises about 8.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $53,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QIAGEN by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3,110.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125,945 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.79. 1,668,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

