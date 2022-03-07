Sycomore Asset Management Invests $207,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,789. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.72 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

