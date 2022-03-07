Sycomore Asset Management Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $21.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.81 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.06 and its 200-day moving average is $329.18.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

