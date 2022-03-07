Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 856 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EPAM Systems by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19,271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,631 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,780,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $23.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

