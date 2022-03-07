Sycomore Asset Management Sells 11,826 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 32.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 44.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,870. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,031 shares of company stock worth $8,119,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

